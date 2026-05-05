Homewood business happenings: May 2026

NOW OPEN

Hemline, a women’s boutique at 1802 29th Ave S. known for its contemporary fashion and accessories, opened a Tuscaloosa location in April at 2111 University Blvd. Both locations are owned and operated by a Homewood-based family, Bill, Staci and their daughter, Chatham Carlson. Chatham, a current UA student, previously worked at a Hemline store in Houston and helps lead operations. shophemlinebirmingham.com

The Heavenly Donut Co. opened a location last month at 819 Green Springs Highway, inside The Edge development, in partnership with Baba Java Coffee. The Vestavia Hills-based doughnut business, named a favorite by the Food Network for its Nutella doughnut, also operates a storefront and food truck. theheavenlydonutco.com

COMING SOON

New Shoes, a soft-serve ice cream shop, is under construction at 2856-A 18th St. S. in downtown Homewood, in the former Thomas Andrew Art, Home & Faith space. The shop plans to open in spring 2026 and will serve soft-serve ice cream with rotating flavors and toppings. The business recently participated in the 2026 Taste of Homewood, where it placed second in the People’s Choice Awards. Updates on the project have been shared on Instagram at @heynewshoes.

Homewood Community Church recently purchased 1.7 acres at the intersection of Columbiana Road and Carr Avenue for $1.55 million, including a parking lot and adjacent vacant land behind Regency Square along Green Springs Highway. The church currently meets at The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road, and has planned to build a permanent campus in the area. The newly acquired property is adjacent to land the church has owned since 2023, expanding its footprint for a future facility. The purchase marks the church’s third expansion within the past year. The Homewood City Council has approved an amended development plan for the project, allowing for construction of a two-story building totaling about 30,797 square feet, along with parking, landscaping and other site improvements. The development is planned for 813 Green Springs Highway and is expected to include a sanctuary, an education space and a playground. The Homewood Planning Commission previously reviewed and recommended approval of the site plan and lot consolidation in December 2025. homewoodcommunitychurch.org

Beignets & Brew, a New Orleans-style coffee and pastry shop featuring French doughnuts, is planned for 1625 Oxmoor Road in Homewood in the former Bitty & Beau’s location. The business, based in Destin, Florida, will open its first Birmingham-area location as part of its expansion across Alabama. The shop specializes in beignets served with powdered sugar and a variety of dipping sauces, including buttercream, blueberry and chocolate, along with coffee, tea and other beverages. No opening date has been announced. beignetsandbrew.com

Icona Health is planning to open at 3415 Independence Drive, Suite 108. The practice, led by Dr. Alan McCool and co-founded by Amy McCool, provides hormone health and wellness services, including hormone replacement therapy for women, testosterone therapy for men, weight management and longevity-focused care. The clinic focuses on evaluating and treating underlying causes of fatigue and hormonal changes. No specific opening date has been announced. 205-791-5210, iconahealth.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Homewood Public Library, located at 1721 Oxmoor Road, recently finished renovating its children’s department as part of an effort to update library spaces for young readers and families. The department was closed in mid-April while improvements were completed, including updates to restrooms, lighting and interior finishes. The project was supported by the city of Homewood and is intended to improve functionality and accessibility for families using the space. The library has also been developing its 2026-2031 long-range strategic plan. 205-332-6600, homewoodpubliclibrary.org

ANNIVERSARIES

The Frothy Monkey is celebrating two years at 930 Oxmoor Road, the second location in Alabama for the Tennessee-based eatery. The cafe serves breakfast and brunch, as well as lunch and dinner, with beverage offerings including coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails. The recipes are made from scratch. Ingredients are locally sourced whenever possible. 659-202-4344, frothymonkey.com

SouthPoint Bank has been at their 1720 28th Ave. S. location for two years. The branch offers a full range of banking services, including personal and business accounts, loans, ATM services and drive-through service. The Homewood location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-850-9170, southpoint.bank

Slice Pizza and Brew is celebrating two years at 1010 Oxmoor Road. The location, in the heart of the Edgewood neighborhood, was previously occupied by New York Pizza. The menu includes traditional favorites along with a few new local menu items. 205-238-5490, slicebirmingham.com

Little Donkey, 2701 18th St. S., Suite 200, is celebrating 14 years. The restaurant prepares Southern-inspired Mexican dishes such as tacos, queso, fajitas and other favorites such as fried chicken. 205-703-7000, thelittledonkey.com

Neighbors, at 715 Oak Grove Road in West Homewood, has been scooping up a rotating slate of ice cream options for three years. The sweet shop offers classic and unique ice cream flavors for its scoops, cones and shakes, plus dairy-free and sugar-free ice cream and a candy wall. 205-518-5521, neighborshwd.com

City Bowls has been at 960 Oxmoor Road, previously the home of Honest Coffee Roasters, for one year. It became the seventh location in the state for the superfruit açaí and smoothie bowl spot. They serve their classic menu in addition to Honest Coffee Roasters coffee. 205-848-7448, thecitybowls.com

Colina WeHo, the luxury apartment complex, is celebrating one year at 80 West Oxmoor Road. The apartments opened last year featuring a premiere living experience with upscale finishes, modern amenities and a community atmosphere. 205-847-5555, colinaweho.com

CLOSINGS

Cava, located at 1830 29th Ave. S., permanently closed earlier this year as part of bigger changes to the company’s regional presence. The closure was not part of a full exit from the Birmingham area. The chain continues to operate other locations in the region and expand elsewhere.