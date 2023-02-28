Business Happenings - March 2023

Now Open

Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes, the owners of SoHo Social and SoHo Standard, have now opened a new restaurant, Social Taco. Located off 28th Avenue South in the Homewood City Hall plaza, Social Taco serves Mexican fare with vibrant, fresh ingredients including tacos, Mexican pizza, birria and margaritas. The restaurant and bar is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 205-922-0551

UAB Callahan Eye opened Feb. 1 in Homewood with its newest provider, John Owen, M.D., who has practiced in the Homewood area for more than 15 years. The clinic, which is in the Regions Building at One Independence Plaza, Suite 700, is the 19th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care.

Relocations and Renovations

Alabama Reweaving & Alterations has relocated from Homewood to The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 225. The new store is located between Nail Line and Angel Spa. The shop specializes in wedding gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses and prom dresses and also does other men’s and ladies’ formal wear, leather, furs, monograms and jeans. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 205-870-5961

News and Accomplishments

Timothy Hontzas, chef and owner at Johnny’s Restaurant on 18th Street South, has once again been nominated for a James Beard award, the highest award given to restaurateurs. Hontzas was most recently a finalist in 2022 and is now a six-time semifinalist. Hontzas is nominated in the category of Best Chef: South. 205-802-2711

Evernest, a Homewood-based national, full-service real estate and property management firm, recently announced the acquisitions of the management agreements of approximately 700 properties in Atlanta; Tucson, Arizona; and Woodbridge, Virginia.

Closings

Neighbors, a cooperatively-owned ice cream shop in West Homewood, has closed. The shop thanked its customers for “loving us” for 18 months and cited an inability to sustain itself as the reason for the closing.