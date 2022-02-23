Business Happenings - March 2022

Now Open

Robertson Bank had a ribbon-cutting Feb. 9 for its new Homewood branch at 2611 18th Place S.

White Oak Family Dentistry recently opened at 1905 Oxmoor Road. 205-870-3055

Whataburger, 195 State Farm Parkway, is now open and features double drive-thru lanes and an open dining room. The Whataburger team of 125 local employees will be led by Operating Partner Walter Davis. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available in the coming weeks. 205-533-6818

Coming Soon

The Battery, a Southern-inspired kitchen and bar, plans to open this spring at 2821 Central Ave., the former location of Little Donkey. Ben Chappell, president of Homewood-based Interior Elements, is opening the restaurant that aims to "thread the needle between fine dining and fast casual" eateries. Industry veteran and Homewood native Jeramy Stephens will be general manager, and Jeff Compton will join the team as executive chef. Compton touts experience at Acre in Auburn; The Red Bar in Grayton Beach, Florida; and Stinky's Fish Camp in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Relocations and Renovations

Chuck Rierson with Ri-Med Inc. has announced the relocation of the medical equipment supply business from its home of 18 years at 232 Oxmoor Circle to 238 West Valley Ave. The company distributes wound care equipment. 205-942-2650

Personnel Moves

Homewood resident Ashley Mathews has been named assistant CEO of Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway. Mathews comes to Grandview with more than a decade of health care experience. She worked for seven years at DeKalb Regional Medical Center in Fort Payne, and prior to joining Grandview, she was executive director of operations and business development for DeKalb. 205-971-1000

Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage recently announced the hiring of Carl Douglas as a producing brand manager and Michelle Benefield Smith as a loan officer in Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover and the greater Birmingham area. Prior to joining UHM, Douglas served as a loan officer at First Bank Mortgage. Smith is also experienced in working with Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Rural Development loans. 1-877-846-4968

Anniversaries

The Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. S., is celebrating its 24th anniversary. The business sells shoes, apparel and other gear for fitness, running and walking. 205-870-5644

Skyline Village, 260 Goodwin Crest Drive, is celebrating its fifth anniversary March 22. 205-957-4700