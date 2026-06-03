Homewood business happenings: June 2026

NOW OPEN

Salice recently opened at 1722 28th Ave. S. after rebranding from Luca Lagotto in late spring. Chef Rita Bernhardt, Little Donkey chef Joshua Gentry and developer Mike Mouron formed a new ownership group, separating the restaurant from the financially troubled Pihakis Restaurant Group. Bernhardt remains as executive chef. The name Salice is Italian for “willow.”

205-624-0086, instagram.com/eat_salice

El Barrio and Paramount recently opened at 195 Oxmoor Road, anchoring the West Row development on the former Econo Lodge site. El Barrio serves multiregional Mexican-Southern fusion, and Paramount is a retro arcade bar with comfort food. Each seats approximately 100. The restaurants are part of a $32.5 million mixed-use development.

elbarriobirmingham.com, paramountbirmingham.com

ZOZO’s Kitchen held its grand opening May 1 at 1830 29th Ave. S., Suite 115, in SoHo Square. John Cassimus and family, founders of the original Zoe’s Kitchen restaurant, returned to Homewood in the same space the popular Zoe’s occupied for 17 years. The new restaurant is independent and family owned. A Hoover location is also planned.

zozoskitchen.com

Lakeshore Dental recently opened at 511 Brookwood Blvd. Dr. Stephen Pak leads a practice offering general and cosmetic dentistry, including teeth whitening, implants and veneers.

205-941-7391, lakeshore-dental.com

COMING SOON

Full Circle Doughnuts plans to open at 1726 28th Ave. S., the same corner where founder Wil Drake started Hero Doughnuts in 2016. The shop operates on a “community first, scale never” model, with 5% of Sunday sales going to rotating local nonprofits and free coffee for first responders.

fullcircledoughnuts.com, instagram.com/full_circle_doughnuts

NY Deli & Juice Bar, a Georgia-based concept specializing in authentic halal New York chopped cheese sandwiches and street-style cuisine, is planned for 803 Green Springs Highway in the former SanPeggio’s space. The Homewood location, expected this summer, will be the chain’s first in Alabama.

nydelieats.com

RELOCATIONS and RENOVATIONS

Arlington Properties recently received Board of Zoning Adjustments approval for building signage at its new headquarters location at the 251 20th Place S. office tower. The company is relocating approximately 100 employees from downtown Birmingham to Homewood.

205-328-9600, arlingtonproperties.net

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

River Brook, a design and construction firm at 350 Hallman Hill, Suite 41, recently won a national LUXE RED Award for residential bathroom design from LUXE Interiors + Design magazine. The firm, led by Kevin Misso, offers integrated architecture, construction and interior design services for custom homes.

riverbrook.com

CLOSINGS

SanPeggio’s Pizza permanently closed its Homewood location at 803 Green Springs Highway after five years of operation. The brand operates other Alabama locations.

205-829-2220, sanpeggiopizza.com

Hero Diner and Rodney Scott’s BBQ both closed in April as part of the Pihakis Restaurant Group’s financial collapse, which has affected numerous restaurants around Birmingham. Hero Diner was located at 1726 28th Ave. S. The Rodney Scott’s location at 2701 18th St. S. was the third operated by the group to close. The operation has described the closures as temporary, but no reopening dates have been released.

eatathero.com, rodneyscottsbbq.com