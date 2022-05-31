Business Happenings - June 2022

Now Open

StoreLocal Self Storage, 480 Wildwood Circle N., is now open. It is located in a brand new, secure and climate-controlled facility. The location is convenient to Homewood and Interstate 65, and offers both business and personal storage, with all unit sizes available plus boat/RV spaces. Units are fully automated and use your phone as a key. Service is available online or by phone.

205-326-7933

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, with branches at 1 Independence Plaza, 100 Green Springs Highway and 800 Lakeshore Drive, has hired Dan Massey as chief enterprise operations and technology officer, effective May 9. Directly reporting to Regions Financial Corp. President and CEO John Turner, Massey will lead teams that oversee several critical functions of the company, including enterprise operations, application development, information technology, information security, data and analytics, and corporate computing. Massey joins Regions following nearly 30 years with Truist Bank and predecessor companies, including SunTrust Bank. He has deep experience in leading teams focused on modernizing banking technologies while working closely with business groups to provide differentiated products and services to clients. Massey began his financial services career with Crestar Mortgage Corp., another predecessor of Truist Bank, before joining SunTrust in 2001. At Truist, Massey served as head of enterprise technology strategic services and most recently as head of digital and contact center banking. Massey, a 1992 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, will serve as a member of Regions’ executive leadership team.

205-766-8070

Anniversaries

Mayfair Medical Group, 3401 Independence Drive, will celebrate its 51-year anniversary as a pediatric practice June 25. The practice was originally founded in Homewood in 1971 by Drs. Frank Waldo, Harry Register and Harry Bagby. Dr. Tommy Amason joined them in 1972. Mayfair was purchased by Children’s of Alabama in 1997. 205-870-1273