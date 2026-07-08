Homewood business happenings: July 2026

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COMING SOON

Coming to The Edge, Scoop City is an ice cream shop owned by chef Nick Carpenter, whose Tuff Love Hospitality owns Nicky’s Sammie Shack, Porky’s Pride Smokehouse and The Que*Bicle. The shop will be at 815 Green Springs Highway and serve scoops of ice cream, shakes, sundaes, floats and splits. The opening date has not yet been announced.

tlhospitality.com

NOW OPEN

Big John's Buffet opened in June with an all-you-can-eat buffet filled with Southern country cooking. Owner John Yoon brings more than 20 years of restaurant experience and returns to Birmingham. The buffet is in the former Cantina Tortilla Grill location at 162 Oxmoor Road.

404-644-6850

Planet Fitness, located at 140 Wildwood Parkway, kicked off its annual high school summer pass program, which allows teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at its locations until Aug. 31. Teens can register online and receive access to the facilities and free fitness training from certified trainers. The program allows teens to focus on their mental and physical wellness during the summer break. Participants are also given access to the Planet Fitness mobile app, which provides digital workout content.

205-719-1722, planetfitness.com/summerpass

ZOZO’s Kitchen, located at 1830 29th Ave. S. in the former Cava space, recently opened. The eatery is owned by the Cassimus family, who founded Zoe’s Kitchen. It serves menu items that will be familiar to past Zoe’s guests like roll-ups, the gruben, Greek salad, kabobs and more. Zozo’s also has locations in Cahaba Heights and Tuscaloosa.

205-380-2591, zozoskitchen.com

Expand New Shoes Soft Serve

New Shoes Soft Serve, a soft serve ice cream shop, recently opened at 2856 18th St. S., Suite A. Created by Wil Drake, founder of Full Circle Doughnuts, New Shoes offers a rotating lineup of soft serve flavors, including mango, birthday cake, vanilla sweet cream and strawberry shortcake.

205-724-9699, heynewshoes.com

Top Dog Homewood recently opened a dog day care at 2804 Crescent Ave. The company claims to be the first small dog-only day care in Alabama. The day care provides a dedicated environment for dogs 35 pounds and lighter.

205-922-1420, topdogbirmingham.com/homewood

Balance Bodyworks and Wellness, which specializes in professional massage therapy, recently opened at 507 Brookwood Blvd. The clinic offers customized treatments to help reduce pain, relieve stress and support long-term health and wellness. In addition to massage services, clients can also enjoy recovery amenities, including an infrared sauna and cold plunge therapy.

205-593-4507, thebalancebodyworks.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

After closing in January for a $5.3 million renovation and expansion, the Homewood Piggly Wiggly is expected to reopen in the fall. The grocery store will grow from 12,000 to more than 20,000 square feet, replacing the decades-old structure on the same corner of Oxmoor Road and U.S. 31. The Piggly Wiggly is located at 3000 Independence Drive.

205-879-0884, pigglywigglybirmingham.com