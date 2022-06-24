Business Happenings - July 2022

Now Open

Christopher Collection, 2913 Linden Ave., recently held a ribbon-cutting. The store features selections from the Christopher Architecture and Interiors brand, led by developer Chris Reebals. The building was formerly an art gallery, and the leaders of Christopher Collection continue to offer works of art at the site, along with fine interior designs and more. 205-719-3206

Caitlin Reaves, DMD, recently opened Homewood Pediatric Dentistry at 2828 Central Ave. Reaves has been practicing dentistry for 10 years and pediatric dentistry for eight years. Her practice specializes in pediatric and special needs patients from birth to 21 years old. 205-332-3886

Coming Soon

The Heights Fitness recently announced it will soon open a new location at 1923 29th Ave. S. in Homewood following the success of its first women's-only gym in Cahaba Heights. The tentative plan was to open July 11, but no classes have been scheduled as of press time. The Heights Fitness is a strength-based, women-only fitness facility with small class sizes led by certified personal trainers.

News and Accomplishments

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce, 7 Hollywood Blvd., has a new website: homewoodchamber.org. The chamber said in a news release that the website is more user-friendly and easier to navigate. Events are displayed in multiple formats; the member directory is prominently displayed on the home page; and a "Plan Your Stay" section allows visitors to look up things to do in the city, as well as necessities like medical care and lodging. There is also a public job board, member to member deals and a "member news" page. 205-871-5631

The broadband division of C Spire, a telecommunications and technology company, has started expanding its underground fiber lines in Homewood and Hoover, in addition to ongoing work in Pelham and Helena. The company is investing more than $500 million over three years to put fiber in the ground in Alabama. 866-455-9628