Business Happenings - January 2023

Now Open

homeRN, a concierge caregiving service, is excited to announce the opening of their office in Crestline providing services to Mountain Brook, Vestavia and Homewood. homeRN cares for clients in the comfort of their homes and offers a wide range of caregiver and nursing services including helping with daily living activities, sitting services and communication between physicians and family members. 205-644-2906

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with offices at 1 Independence Plaza, 100 Green Springs Highway and 800 Lakeshore Drive, has been designated as a 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Spouse Friendly Employer by Military Friendly, an organization that measures the commitment of companies creating professional opportunities that leverage military experience. Further, Regions works with the national program Hiring Our Heroes, which helps connect transitioning service members and their families with career opportunities.

Evernest, a Birmingham-based real estate and property management firm, recently acquired three property management companies in the cities of Colorado Springs, Tampa and Tucson. In Colorado Springs, the acquisition of A Cut Above Property Management adds about 450 homes to Evernest’s Colorado Springs portfolio. In Tampa, the company merged with Florida-based Rent It network, adding the management agreements for about 450 homes to the company’s Tampa portfolio. In Tucson, the company acquired Keep Property Management, adding about 300 homes across the Tucson area and boosting the firm’s overall properties managed to more than 14,000 nationwide. The company has acquired 33 organizations and purchased eight within the last six months of 2022.

At a Dec. 13 luncheon, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce named its businesses of the year. Shaia’s was named 2022 Business of the Year; Meals by Misty was named 2022 Rising Star; and both Bandwagon Sports and the Valley Hotel were given the 2022 Community Patriot award.

Anniversaries

3BM Golf Studio, led by Brandon Mason, is celebrating one year of being open in Homewood. The golf studio offers custom-made clubs, fittings, simulator rentals, lessons and more. All services are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online, by phone or by emailing the store at 3bmgolfstudio@gmail.com. 205-873-9100