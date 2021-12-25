Business Happenings - January 2022

Relocations and Renovations

Chick-fil-A, 211 Lakeshore Parkway, is in the process of rebuilding and remodeling the restaurant, which is expected to reopen in 2022. 205-945-6062

Sam’s Super Samwiches recently announced it will be relocating its restaurant from 2812 18th Ave. S. to 1830 29th Ave. S. in SoHo Square, which was formerly occupied by Edible Arrangements. In its social media post, the restaurant said it hoped to reopen by February.

New Ownership

569 Shades Creek LP, a partnership between Fairway Investments LLC in Birmingham and Pope & Land Enterprises Inc. in Atlanta, recently announced it had purchased Brookwood Office Center from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. for $55 million. The 169,489 square foot building, located at 569 Brookwood Village, was built in 2007, according to a news release from the partners. The anchor tenant is Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company. Other tenants include PricewaterhouseCooper, Surgical Care Affiliates and Merrill Lynch. Colliers will continue to manage and lease the property. The office building is adjacent to the Brookwood Village Mall and Macy’s, which the Fairway Investments, Pope & Land and Colliers teams purchased earlier this year, according to the release. 205-802-7202

Harbert Retail has completed the sale of a single tenant, Dunkin', 300 Commons Drive, for $1,654,205 ($458 per square foot). The Dunkin' property features a 3,610-square-foot, stand-alone building that sits on 1.17 acres and was built in 1997 and fully renovated in 2020 by Bluemont Group, the Dunkin' franchisee tenant. Dunkin' has approximately nine years remaining on their lease. 205-518-5250

Personnel Moves

Regions, with offices at 1 Independence Plaza and 100 Green Springs Highway, recently announced Brad Kimbrough will retire following a nearly 29-year career at the bank, the last 14 of which he has served as controller and chief accounting officer. Kimbrough will be succeeded as controller by Anil Chadha, a 20-year banking industry veteran who joined Regions in 2011 and currently serves as head of risk shared services and analytics. Chadha will lead the bank’s broader controller group, which includes Karin Allen, who has been elevated by Regions to serve as assistant controller and chief accounting officer. In addition, James Eastman of the controller group has been named assistant controller and will manage business unit controller functions. Jon Harden will continue as accounting and treasury operations manager.