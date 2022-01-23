Business Happenings - February 2022

Coming Soon

Immediate, a financial wellness and earned wage access leader currently located at 1500 First Ave. N. in downtown Birmingham, recently announced a permanent location for its headquarters in the heart of Homewood to better accommodate its long-term growth. The new location, at 2820 Central Ave., will undergo extensive renovations to create a space which fosters collaboration. The renovations will be led by Chambless King Architects. Immediate Founder and CEO Matt Pierce expects to make the move this summer.

Relocations and Renovations

After almost 20 years in its location at 2805 Crescent Ave., Suite E, DS Art Studio is relocating, with its new site to be announced at a later time. The studio’s former landlords are filling the entire space.

News and Accomplishments

Beth Staula, chief executive officer of Alabama Goods, has been elected to the Alabama Retail Association’s board of directors. Her two-year term began Jan. 1. Staula and Sherry Hartley founded Alabama Goods in 2007 as an online store selling Alabama-crafted items as corporate gifts. The business partners have since added two brick-and-mortar stores, the first in Homewood at 2933 18th St. S., and the other in Huntsville. The certified female-owned business, which employs 32, is expected to open a third store in the late summer or early fall in Hoover. A separate operation center fulfills gift orders for its growing online presence and corporate sales. 205-803-3900

Anniversaries

Happy Catering, 225 Oxmoor Circle, is celebrating 30 years of business this month. 205-251-8925

Vlachos Orthodontics, 3045 Independence Drive, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. 205-871-5557

Closings

New York Pizza owners Scott Moore and Lyn Saturday announced in early January their retirement from the restaurant at 1010 Oxmoor Road after 40 years in Edgewood.

Tostadas, 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 175N, has closed, citing a need for a smaller space. Owner Hal Craig said he hopes to reopen somewhere in the future.

Homewood Antiques and Marketplace, 930 Oxmoor Road, is leaving its space after 11 years in Edgewood. The building was recently bought by Edgewood Corner LLC, and the new owners are seeking new tenants for the roughly 10,000-square-foot building. The business features items from about 40 vendors. Owner Chris Collins said she hopes to reopen in another space.