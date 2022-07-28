Business Happenings - August 2022

Now Open

Chipotle Mexican Grill recently opened their new location at 273 Lakeshore Parkway in the Wildwood shopping center.

Relocations and Renovations

Artist Liz Lane has moved her art gallery from 1923 29th Ave. S. in Homewood to the Bluff Park Village shopping center at 2142 Tyler Road. The gallery's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 205-903-0585

News and Accomplishments

Renasant Bank, 2021 Park Place N., Suite 100, Birmingham, is proud to announce that Patrick Lavette has recently been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Relationship Officer. “We are proud to announce Patrick’s well deserved promotion to Vice President of Commercial Banking. He has been a valuable asset and leader as a part of the Renasant team in Birmingham. We look forward to Patrick’s continued growth as he works to expand and deepen his existing & new relationships at Renasant," said Daniel Sims, Birmingham Market President.

205-716-3475

Forbes recently named Avadian Credit Union as one of the top three credit unions in Alabama. In announcing the list, Forbes wrote that members and former members were asked if they would recommend the credit union to friends and family as well as questions focusing on trust, terms and conditions (including “reasonable and transparent fees”), branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Avadian Credit Union has multiple branch locations in the Birmingham area including one at 475 Green Springs Highway.

Emily's Heirloom Pound Cakes, 195 Vulcan Road, has been named one of five finalists in the 2022 America’s Retail Champions program by the National Retail Federation. 205-937-7392

MR Magazine, a division of Wainscot Media, recently announced the honorees for its annual MR Awards Dinner, to be held this year at the Edison Ballroom in NYC on July 17th, including Homewood’s own JL Shaia, who will be receiving a Lifetime Achie vement Award. Shaia’s, 2818 18th St. S., celebrated its 100th anniversary in May and truly epitomizes the aspirational goals of Resilience and Reinvention. Founded in 1922 by JL’s grandfather, SG Shaia, a young Lebanese immigrant, it has enjoyed a remarkable history. From a humble beginning, as shown on the store’s first business license, which says “bottle drinks and cigarettes,” the store evolved into a regional menswear retail icon. Shaia’s has been blessed with family members of each generation who, inspired by its founder, worked to build on his legacy. JL is the third generation in the family business, which he led for more than 65 years, introducing to Birmingham such brands as Polo by Ralph Lauren, and Zegna made-to-measure attire. With his leadership, the store won numerous national, state, and local awards, and has become one of the most respected men’s stores in America. 205-871-1312