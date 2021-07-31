Business Happenings - August 2021

Now Open

Edgar’s Bakery held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 30 for its new location at 2713 18th St. S. Owners Terry and Dottie Smith said this is their 10th location. 205-987-0790

Dr. Preston Adams recently opened his practice, Adams Dental Arts, 2045 Brookwood Medical Center Drive. His expertise ranges from tooth-colored fillings, crown and bridge work, dental implant restoration, cosmetic veneering and bonding, periodontal therapy and Invisalign therapy. 205-326-7444

u4ic Yoga is now open at 2926 Central Ave. The studio offers a variety of yoga classes, such as vinyasa, heated power flows and yin. It is offering free Friday classes at 5:30 p.m., and registration for class is requested via its website. 205-874-9333

The Alabama Booksmith, 2626 19th Place S., is reopening its showroom after being closed for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. A grand reopening event was scheduled for July 26, which is also Rick Bragg's birthday, who is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from Alabama. The store had a celebration for Bragg at its reopening event and called him to sing happy birthday. The Alabama Booksmith is a bookstore where every book is signed by its author. 205-870-4242

Christopher Collection opened July 1 at 2913 Linden Ave. The interior design gallery is a new concept by Christopher Architecture & Interiors, a luxury firm specializing in custom residential and boutique commercial designs. 205-413-8531

Coming Soon

The former Western Supermarkets headquarters at 2614 19th St. S. will house CapFinancial Group LLC by the end of this summer. The building is currently under renovation. Michael Mouron of Capstone Real Estate Investments owns the property with principals of Homewood-based Twin Construction. Mouron also owns the Valley Hotel. 919-870-6822

Relocations and Renovations

Cahaba Cycles will be relocating its Homewood location from 18th Street to the former Jim & Jim’s Auto Shop site at 1724 27th Court S. Cahaba Cycles Owner Faris Malki will be partnering with Domestique Coffee to launch a new breakfast/coffee bar concept in its new space, and customers are invited to enjoy a quick coffee or breakfast after their workout, ride or run. In addition to the cycle shop and café, Malki’s new location will also feature a covered community space out front with benches and tables for gathering with friends in the neighborhood. 205-879-3244

The Seafood King, 180 State Farm Parkway, recently completed interior renovations to it dining area since the COVID-19 pandemic. 205-637-3630

De Vinci's Pizza, 2707 18th St. S., recently renovated its bar to feature 12 beers on tap. It also added a new AC system. 205-879-1455

Homewood Carpet and Flooring planned to have a ribbon-cutting at its new location, 813 Green Springs Highway, on July 21. 205-218-4653

Happy Catering, 225 Oxmoor Circle, recently expanded its kitchen, increased square footage and added new kitchen equipment. 205-251-8925

River Brook Construction has moved to its new location at 350 19th St. S., Suite 41, which features a showroom as you walk inside and office space in the back. 205-383-9699

Little Professor Bookstore, 2844 18th St. S., recently renovated its exterior facing 18th Street. The exterior is now painted forest green and has a new sign. 205-870-7461

Davis & Nix Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is moving from its Homewood location at 2828 Central Ave. to 300 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia and will be changing its name to Nix Family Dentistry. Its first day in the new location is scheduled for Aug. 2. The practice this summer celebrated its 70th anniversary in business. 205-871-2592

News and Accomplishments

Issis & Sons Furniture Gallery, 250 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham, has an office job opening. For more information, contact Operations Manager Nancy Gowens at pelham@issishome.com. 205-620-6926

Friends & Family Health Centers, 3250 Independence Drive, recently rebranded to Archetype Health, a one-stop shop for health, fitness and chiropractic adjustments. It also renovated its location to include a new personal training space and altitude room. 205-803-1234

Homewood-based 5 Star Roofing, 231 Oxmoor Circle, has now expanded its locations to serve the greater Nashville area and the Eastern Shore (Daphne) area. 205-439-9757

Robertson Banking recently had a ground breaking ceremony for its new branch at 2611 18th Place S. Robertson Banking is an Alabama-based company and is one of the oldest banks in Alabama. Its main office is in Demopolis, and the bank already has one branch in Birmingham. 205-847-3160

Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center, 504 Brookwood Blvd., this fall is rebranding itself as AllerVie Health and aligning with a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists. 205-871-9661

Williford Chiropractic and Wellness, 201 Beacon Parkway West, now offers wellness classes every other Saturday in its office conference room. 205-909-7373

Avadian Credit Union, 475 Green Springs Highway, has launched a Spanish language version of online and mobile banking. The Spanish language service allows members to manage their accounts, transfer funds and perform many other activities from their computers or mobile devices. 205-942-9977

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s Women’s Medical Center, 2006 Brookwood Medical Center Drive, was selected by readers of Birmingham Parent magazine as their favorite neonatal intensive care unit for 2021. The award was included in the July edition of the magazine, which featured the Family Favorites Awards. 205-877-1000

Coolbus, a Birmingham-based carpool app, recently announced it is expanding to include trusted babysitting options for parents. Coolbus’ trust network matches parents with trusted child care options in their own community, based on connections, endorsements, trust scores and local proximity. Every driver or sitter that Coolbus recommends to parents has been endorsed, either by someone those parents know, or by someone with whom they share a connection with. 205-259-7079

Personnel Moves

Skyline Village, 260 Goodwin Crest Drive, recently promoted Pam Hallmark as its new executive director. Skyline Village is also in the process of opening a seventh floor of rooms for residents. 205-957-4700

Joia Johnson has been appointed to the boards of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Regions Bank, effective July 20. Johnson recently retired as chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for Hanesbrands, an apparel manufacturer and marketer. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Johnson served as the executive leader for the Hanesbrands board of directors’ Compensation Committee as well as the board’s Governance and Nominating Committee. She also oversaw legal, corporate social responsibility, human resources, real estate and government/trade relations functions for the company. For Regions Financial and Regions Bank, she will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk Committee of the boards. Johnson also serves on the board of Global Payments, a Fortune 500 payments technology company, and previously served on the boards of Crawford & Company, which specializes in insurance claims administration, and H.J. Russell & Company, a private real estate construction and property management business. Regions has four Homewood branches at 1 Independence Plaza, 1118 Royal Tower Drive, 100 Green Springs Highway and 601 Lakeshore Parkway.

Dreamcakes Bakery, 960 Oxmoor Road, recently hired Swiss pastry chef Thomas Mair, who will be creating new treats for the bakery's menu. 205-871-9377

Happy Catering, 225 Oxmoor Circle, recently hired a new chef from The Grand Bohemian to join its team and hired new caterers for upcoming events. Additionally, Happy Catering was listed as one of the top three caterers in Birmingham by Restaurant News, and was named Best Caterer in AboutTown’s Best of 2021. 205-251-8925

Anniversaries

TherapySouth is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving people with physical therapy needs. It has two locations in Homewood: 1280 Columbia Road, Suite 160; and SoHo, 2610 19th St. S.

Evolve Homewood, 2831 Linden Ave., is celebrating its eighth anniversary Aug. 15. 205-885-9125

Mayfair Medical Group, 3401 Independence Drive, recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary as a pediatric practice. The practice was originally founded in Homewood in 1971 by Drs. Frank Waldo, Harry Register and Harry Bagby. Dr. Tommy Amason joined them in 1972. Mayfair was purchased by Children’s of Alabama in 1997. 205-870-1273

Logo Express, 307 Oxmoor Road, is celebrating its seventh anniversary this month. 205-968-1222

Community Grief Support, 1119 Oxmoor Road, is celebrating its 25th anniversary Aug. 16. 205-870-8667

Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill, 705 Oak Grove Road, will be celebrating its third anniversary Aug. 8. 205-533-2068

Tanikqua Moore, MD-FAAP, is celebrating the ninth anniversary of her practice, Focus MD, 2700 Rogers Drive, Suite 208, which works with ADHD diagnosis and treatment plans to fit each person's individual needs. 205-769-0649

Johnny's Restaurant, 2902 18th St. S., Suite 200, is celebrating its ninth anniversary Aug. 1. 205-802-2711

Homewood Dental Associates, 2045 Brookwood Medical Center Drive, Suite 4, recently marked the two-year anniversary of Dr. David Peters taking ownership. 205-871-6600

Shoefly Boutique, 2823 18th St. S., will be celebrating its 18-year anniversary this month. 205-870-7131, Shoefly Boutique on Facebook

Central Dentistry, 2901 Central Ave., is celebrating 20 years in business, and Dr. Samantha Sackos is celebrating her first year at Central Dentistry. 205-870-1363

Cocke Chiropractic Clinic, 3351 Independence Drive, Suite 102, is celebrating 36 years in Homewood this month. 205-870-8787

Vlachos & Feagin Orthodontics, 3045 Independence Drive, recently celebrated Amy Bailey's 20th anniversary of working there. The orthodontist office decorated the yard with "hogs and kisses" to celebrate the occasion. Bailey started working there when she was 22 as an assistant and is now the clinical coordinator. 205-871-5557