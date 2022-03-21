Business Happenings - April 2022

Now Open

Drs. Nathan and Mechay Gray recently purchased Dr. Ken Friday's practice, White Oak Family Dentistry, 1905 Oxmoor Road, and are accepting new patients. They offer general and cosmetic dentistry, pediatric care, Botox and dermal fillers. 205-870-3055

ERA King Real Estate has opened its new office at 1701 28th Ave S. in Homewood. ERA King has 10 real estate offices in Alabama, with four in the Birmingham market area, including the recent expansion of the ERA King Hoover office and the new Vestavia Hills location. 205-979-2335

Coming Soon

SoHo Taco plans to open in SoHo Square this summer, SoHo Social announced on its website. “SoHo Taco seeks to be the same fun, inclusive, community-oriented restaurant and gathering place that you've made Soho Social & Standard, but with a different style and menu. If you know us, you know we love tacos, and really we love all things in the world of Mexican food.”

Relocations and Renovations

Construction firm Robins & Morton, 400 Shades Creek Parkway, Unit 200, recently began an interior renovation for the new downtown Birmingham headquarters of Hoffman Media. The property at 2323 Second Ave. N. will be called “The Hoffice” and was the previous office of the Waldrep, Stewart and Kendrick law firm, which relocated to Homewood. Plans for the building include the addition of video and photography production studios, test kitchens and corporate office space. The existing building was demolished to the exterior wall, allowing the interior to be completely reimagined. Once complete, the building will stand two stories and span 21,000 square feet. 205-870-1000

News and Accomplishments

Annette Jones-Coleman, a designer with NeedCo Inc., 925 Oxmoor Road, was awarded first place in the national small kitchen design by Showplace Cabinetry for her "Southside Sleek Kitchen Remodel" of a condo kitchen. 205-871-2066

Personnel Moves

Trustmark, 1808 29th Ave. S., recently announced that Anthony M. (Tony) Robbins has been promoted to vice president in Homewood, where he is a mortgage loan originator. Robbins has been with Trustmark for three years and has 39 years of mortgage lending experience. Robbins received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of West Florida. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Mortgage Banking. 205-909-3200

Brookwood Baptist Health recently named Charles Tyson as its new group chief financial officer for the five-hospital health care system. Tyson comes to Brookwood Baptist Health from the Steward Health Care System in the Miami-Dade Market, where he served as chief financial officer of a five-hospital system with a combined 1,775 licensed beds. Before being acquired by Steward Health Care, Tyson was CFO when the hospitals were under the ownership of Tenet Healthcare. Brookwood Baptist Health operates Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Homewood, a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road in the Tattersall Park development off U.S. 280 and a primary care clinic at 5295 Preserve Parkway, Suite 210, in Hoover.

Anniversaries

Four Seasons Gallery, 2817 18th St. S., is celebrating its 14-year anniversary April 1. 205-803-4059

Argent Antiques, 2949 18th St. S., is celebrating its 24-year anniversary in April. 205-871-4221

Cahaba Cycles is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and recently opened its new location at 1724 27th Court S. 205-879-3244