Bryant Bank opens new Homewood branch

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bryant Bank

Bryant Bank has recently opened a new Homewood branch at 1725 28th Ave. S., replacing its previous location just down the street at 1919 28th Ave. S.

The new 3,100-square-foot, single-story branch opened June 22 and was purpose-built to better serve the bank's Homewood customers and employees. The bank also celebrated the new location with a "Taste of Homewood" grand opening event on July 10, welcoming community members to the new facility.

Founded in 2005, Bryant Bank serves communities across Alabama with a mission of helping families, businesses and communities achieve long-term financial success. The community bank emphasizes relationship-based banking and works to provide personal financial guidance alongside traditional banking services.

Bryant Bank Chairman Paul W. Bryant Jr. said the bank remains committed to serving Alabama communities for the long term.

"We are committed to being Alabama's community bank," Bryant said. "You can count on us to remain steady and solid for generations to come."

For more information, visit bryantbank.com.