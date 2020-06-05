Brookwood Village reopens

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Brookwood Village Front Exterior The Brookwood Village's new hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.

After months of closing amid public health concerns, the Brookwood Village announced June 5 that the indoor shopping center is reopening.

The shopping center has implemented new safety measures as recommended by the CDC. Hand sanitizing units are placed throughout the property, and congregating in large groups is prohibited. There will also be reduced seating at the food court, and drinking fountains and soft seating areas will remain closed. Visit their website for a full list of their new safety protocols.

The mall will also have reduced shopping hours. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. Individual retailer hours may vary.

Some of Brookwood Village’s stores aren’t coming back, though. Since closing for the coronavirus, Books-a-Million and Brio Tuscan Grille have both permanently closed their Brookwood Village locations.

There will not be any events at Brookwood Village until further notice.