Bridal shop coming to Linden Avenue

× Expand Courtesy of Christopher Architecture & Interiors 2917 Linden Ave. White Dresses bridal boutique is opening January 2019 at 2917 Linden Ave.

White Dresses Boutique is coming to Homewood later this month.

A press release from Christopher Architecture and Interiors on Monday announced that White Dresses, a Nashville-based bridal store, will open its new location at 2917 Linden Ave.

White Dresses offers an array of hand-selected dresses from international brands, ranging from around $1,800 to $8,000, according to the store website. The shop will occupy a 1,200-square-foot space.

According to the release, the building at 2917 Linden Ave. is in its second phase of redevelopment for a 7,000-square-foot, two-story building, which has space available for lease.

The White Dresses website states that its Homewood location will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the shop is already taking appointments. Learn more at whitedressboutique.com.