Big John's Buffet now open in West Homewood serving Southern comfort food

× Expand Photo courtesy of Big John Buffet Screenshot

Big John's Buffet celebrated its grand opening June 24 at 162 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood.

The restaurant occupies the space formerly home to Cantina Tortilla Grille, which has been vacant since 2024. Owner John Yoon, who has more than 20 years of restaurant experience and previously operated Mom's Deli, is bringing a buffet-style restaurant focused on Southern comfort food to the area.

The buffet features classics such as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and a rotating selection of seasonal side dishes. Current buffet pricing is $13.64 for adults, $12.27 for seniors and $8.19 for children, plus tax. Iced tea is $1.82 and soft drinks are $2.73, plus tax. The restaurant notes that these prices apply to cash purchases, while debit and credit card transactions include a 3.5% surcharge.

Big John Buffet also offers takeout service.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.