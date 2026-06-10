Beignets & Brew plans first Birmingham-area location in Homewood

A new coffee and pastry shop specializing in New Orleans-inspired treats is planned for 1625 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

Beignets & Brew, a Florida-based café concept, will occupy the former Bitty & Beau’s space and marks the company’s first location in the Birmingham area as it continues expanding across Alabama.

The café centers its menu around beignets, the French-style doughnuts popularized in New Orleans. The pastries are served fresh and topped with powdered sugar, with customers also able to choose from a variety of dipping sauces including buttercream, blueberry and chocolate.

In addition to beignets, the shop will offer specialty coffee, tea and other beverages, along with made-to-order breakfast sandwiches and additional sweet and savory menu items.

According to the company, its beignets are handcrafted and prepared fresh to order using high-quality ingredients. The business emphasizes creating a welcoming café atmosphere while focusing on both food quality and customer experience.

No opening date has been announced.

For more information, visit beignetsandbrew.com.