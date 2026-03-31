Bayt Al-Qahwah celebrates grand opening in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Bayt Al-Qahwah on March 27.

Located at 425 Green Springs Hwy, the new coffee shop introduces Yemeni coffee and Middle Eastern pastries to the Homewood community.

Bayt Al-Qahwah focuses on serving coffee made from beans sourced from Yemen, highlighting traditional preparation methods and flavors. The shop also aims to provide a welcoming space for customers to gather, including evening and late-night visits.

Chamber members and local leaders attended the event to celebrate the addition of the new business to the community.