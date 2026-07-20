Balance Bodyworks and Wellness opens in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Balance Bodyworks and Wellness

Balance Bodyworks and Wellness recently opened at 507 Brookwood Blvd., bringing massage therapy and recovery services to Homewood.

The clinic specializes in customized therapeutic massage treatments designed to reduce pain, relieve stress and support long-term health and wellness. In addition to massage therapy, Balance Bodyworks offers recovery services including infrared sauna, cold plunge therapy, red light therapy, cupping and fascia work.

According to the clinic, its licensed massage therapists develop individualized treatment plans focused on helping clients address chronic pain, improve recovery and enhance overall well-being.

Balance Bodyworks emphasizes a clinical approach to massage therapy and recovery, combining hands-on treatment with complementary wellness services to help clients achieve lasting results.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit thebalancebodyworks.com or call 205-593-4507.