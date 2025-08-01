AtWork staffing franchise opens in Homewood

A new national staffing brand has launched in Homewood with the opening of AtWork Birmingham Southwest, located at 231 State Farm Parkway near Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

The franchise is locally owned by Dominick Macri, a former Boeing engineering manager who relocated from Washington state to Alabama with his family in search of a new venture. Drawn to the region’s quality of life and AtWork’s mission of connecting job seekers with businesses, Macri said opening the Homewood location has been a long-held goal.

“This journey has been a dream in the making, and I could not be more excited to help connect job seekers and businesses through AtWork,” Macri said. “Birmingham has a strong, growing workforce, and I am proud to be part of a company that provides real opportunities for people to build their careers while also helping businesses find the talent they need to thrive.”

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork has more than 100 locations across the country and places nearly 50,000 people in jobs each year. Its staffing focus includes administrative, light industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions.

The Homewood office is the first of two locations Macri plans to open in the Birmingham area.

“We are incredibly proud to bring AtWork to Birmingham,” said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. “Dominick is the perfect partner to champion our mission and be a servant leader in his community.”