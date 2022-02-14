Assistance League of Birmingham gala to honor Birmingham business leader

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the Assistance Andrew Hancock of D.R. Horton will be honored at this year's Spring Gala event, hosted by the Assistance League of Birmingham.

The 2022 Assistance League of Birmingham Spring Gala, “One Starry Night,” will honor Andrew Hancock, division president of D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder.”

Hancock is a highly-respected Birmingham business leader who previously served on the league’s Advisory Council.

This year’s Spring Gala will be held at The Club on March 10 at 6 p.m., and guests will enjoy the music of The Bassmen, browse silent auction items and dine with colleagues and friends.

The auctioneer is Christie King of C. King Benefit Auctions.

Proceeds from the event benefit the league’s signature programs: Operation School Bell, PrimeTime Treasures and Operation Literacy.

-- Submitted by Assistance League of Birmingham