Ash, neighboring tenants to get remodel

Ash and the neighboring West Homewood storefronts will soon see a facelift.

Shannon Waltchack, a real estate firm, is investing $250,000 in renovating the “Westwood” shopping center, which is across the street from Patriot Park. The shopping center’s anchor tenant is Ash Bar and Grill, which was founded two years ago by nearby resident Mark Driskill.

“The renovation will further solidify us as a gathering place,” Driskill said. “The facelift will provide a much needed aesthetic improvement that will add to the positive feel of the neighborhood.”

The renovation will include new outdoor seating and an overhead awning at Ash, for which Driskill said he is most excited. The building will also see a new color scheme: according to renderings presented to the Homewood Special Issues Committee Sept. 21. The building will transition from a dark brown color to 12 shades of blue on the wall facing Patriot Park.

“It’s almost like a blue flame meeting the warmth of the Ash restaurant, which has dark oranges, rust and black,” said Richard Carnaggio, an architect on the project with CCR Architecture.

On the wall facing Raleigh Avenue, the renderings show a teal and red mural that reads “Westwood Love,” which is pending approval from the City Council. Carnaggio said building owner Derek Waltchack hoped the mural would make a good “selfie wall.”