Alsies gourmet ice cream truck is rolling into Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies The Alsies gourmet ice cream truck features a fully digital menu ranging from classic fare like bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog ice pops to gourmet options like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

Founded by local entrepreneur Rob Tibbs, Alsies aims to redefine the classic ice cream truck. “What makes Alsies unique is that we focus on creating a great experience, not just serving ice cream,” Tibbs said. “We offer a more polished,

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies Tibbs

event-friendly setup with curated treats, friendly service and a presentation that fits well at everything from school events to corporate gatherings. We’re reliable [and] easy to work with, and [we] handle the dessert portion in a way that feels special but still simple for the host.”

Chief Operator Monica Rogers emphasizes the truck’s versatility. “We love school events — field days, teacher appreciation, back to school, end-of-year events and quarterly visits,” she said with a laugh. “We recently served teachers at Edgewood Elementary for teacher appreciation week, sponsored by the PTO, and that was incredibly rewarding,” she said. Alsies’ van has also visited Homewood Middle School to serve teachers, as well as band camp during the summer to serve students. Customers can find the truck not only at school events but also drifting through the community to parks and private offices or events, offering traditional fare such as bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog popsicles as well as unique treats like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies Monica Rogers serves as chief operator of Alsies, a gourmet ice cream truck.

“We hope to serve the Homewood schools and community more and more. Beyond schools, we cater weddings, showers, employee appreciation days, birthday parties and private events,” Rogers said. “This past summer, we partnered with a local welding company weekly. You name it — we will do it.”

After spotting a house fire in Homewood on March 28, Rogers not only warned the homeowner and called emergency services, she also served ice cream treats to the Homewood Fire Department after they extinguished the blaze. “They are such a blessing to the community,” said Rogers. “We love serving the first responders all throughout Birmingham.”

Alsies stands out not only for its gourmet treats but also for its tech-enabled, mobile-first platform. Customers can browse a fully digital menu that is flexible and can be adjusted to fit the needs of any event. From classic ice cream flavors to specialty gourmet options, each selection is designed to delight guests and complement the event’s atmosphere. The combination of convenience and customization allows Alsies to deliver high-quality desserts seamlessly, whether it’s a corporate gathering, school celebration or backyard party.

Tibbs stresses that the focus is as much on the experience as the flavor. “We’re about fun, nostalgia and memories,” he said. “But we also take the stress out of the dessert portion for the host […] so guests get a special treat without anyone worrying about logistics.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies

The trucks have already made a visible impact on the community. Families gather for impromptu treats, colleagues enjoy a midday pick-me-up at office events, and students and teachers get excited about scheduled visits to their schools. Rogers says seeing smiles at every stop reinforces the company’s mission. “The joy we bring is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s more than ice cream — it’s shared experiences and little moments of happiness.”

As Alsies continues to roll into neighborhoods and event venues across the Homewood area, the company is quickly becoming a local favorite. Residents can follow the truck’s locations, seasonal specials and menu updates on social media or book it for private events through Alsies’ website.

With its innovative approach, flexible menu, and commitment to community engagement, Alsies is more than just an ice cream truck — it’s a mobile dessert experience designed to make every day a little brighter and sweeter.