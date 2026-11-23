× Expand Image courtesy of Alfred's Antiques and Wine Untitled design - 2

Alfred’s Antiques and Wine has opened at 111 Broadway St. in Homewood near Ruby Sunshine.

The boutique combines antique furniture, art and home décor with a wine shop where customers can enjoy a glass while browsing or purchase bottles to take home.

Owner Kat Bailey, who also owns Kat Bailey Interiors, developed the concept after traveling to France with her team on an antiquing trip. The pieces they discovered during the trip inspired her to create a shop that paired antiques with wine.

The inventory includes antique dressers, paintings, art, tables, pillows, rugs, candles and other decorative pieces.

Alfred’s is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 205-667-4608 or visit alfredsonbroadway.com.