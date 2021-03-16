Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys has national expansion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea Eytel Over the course of 2020, Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. opened 7 new offices in 5 new states spanning from Boston to New Orleans and Dallas to Nashville.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C., a personal injury law firm headquartered in Alabama led by a John Carroll Catholic High School graduate, announced its national expansion amidst a global pandemic.

"Even in a time of uncertainty, the firm has grown stronger and unwavering in their commitment and dedication to providing clients the financial rewards they deserve," the company said in a release.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys opened seven new offices in 2020, spanning across Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas. These particular markets were identified based on their potential for top-notch legal service and legal representation. The leading legal talents in each market caught the firm’s attention and inspired the high growth on a national level. The powerhouse law firm now has 20 office locations in nine states with more than 400 attorneys and staff across the nation assisting personal injury and accident clients with their experience and expertise.

“At the end of the day, this national push isn’t for the firm’s success — it’s for each and every client we serve,” said Alexander Shunnarah, founder and president of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “We go to war for the families we serve and fight until the end for the justice, compensation and victory they deserve. Our commitment to our clients stretches far beyond the Alabama state line, and now reaches nine states across our country. We’re here for them and we won’t stop fighting.”

Under the leadership of Shunnarah, the law firm also made strides in recruiting legal talent in each of the following new targeted markets for expansion:

Boston, Massachusetts

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

New Orleans, Louisiana

This award-winning and nationally recognized firm has represented over 50,000 clients and recovered over $800 million for them to date. The firm prides itself on providing outstanding legal advice and excellent representation for their clients, a statement said.

— Submitted by Chelsea Eytel