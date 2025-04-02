Alabama Outdoors hosting Party on the Porch event

Alabama Outdoors is hosting their first in the series of this year's Party on the Porch events on Friday.

  • Where: 3054 Independence Drive
  • When: April 4, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Contact: aocares@aloutdoors.com
  • Web: alabamaoutdoors.com
  • Tickets: Free to attend, but a $10 donation gets of-age guests a wristband and souvenir cup, benefiting a local non-profit. 

Party on the Porch features local musicians, breweries, food trucks and artisans for a fun, family- and dog-friendly evening with activities, corn hole, and giveaways. Each event benefits a local non-profit and raises environmental awareness for conservation. Held first Fridays, April–October (except July due to heat). April’s beneficiary is the DRIFT Initiative.