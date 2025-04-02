Alabama Outdoors hosting Party on the Porch event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Outdoors Alabama Outdoors supports local non-profits and raises environmental awareness for conservation during their annual Party on the Porch events.

Alabama Outdoors is hosting their first in the series of this year's Party on the Porch events on Friday.

Where: 3054 Independence Drive

When: April 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

Contact: aocares@aloutdoors.com

Web: alabamaoutdoors.com

Tickets: Free to attend, but a $10 donation gets of-age guests a wristband and souvenir cup, benefiting a local non-profit.

Party on the Porch features local musicians, breweries, food trucks and artisans for a fun, family- and dog-friendly evening with activities, corn hole, and giveaways. Each event benefits a local non-profit and raises environmental awareness for conservation. Held first Fridays, April–October (except July due to heat). April’s beneficiary is the DRIFT Initiative.