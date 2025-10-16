Alabama Outdoors' Eric Ferrell named Alabama Retailer of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Retail Association Eric Ferrell of Alabama Outdoors, right, accepts the Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association.

Eric Ferrell, president of Alabama Outdoors, has been named a 2025 Silver Alabama Retailer of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Ferrell leads the active lifestyle retailer from its headquarters in Homewood, where the company operates one of its five locations. Since taking the helm, he has helped reshape the brand’s product mix, expanded community partnerships and guided the company toward its 50th anniversary.

“For five decades, Alabama Outdoors has been where people go to find what’s new, what’s next and what helps them express who they are,” Ferrell said. “Customers who once came in as college students now bring their own kids. That’s the legacy we’re proudest of — not just staying in business but staying relevant.”

Founded in 1975, Alabama Outdoors began as a gear-focused outfitter but has since evolved into a destination for trend-driven apparel, footwear and accessories. Its locations in Birmingham, Homewood, Trussville, Florence and Mobile carry brands like Vuori, FP Movement, On Running, Rhoback and Birkenstock, as well as its own AOA label.

Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association, praised Ferrell’s leadership and the brand’s staying power.

“For 50 years, Alabama Outdoors has been part of the fabric of our state, equipping generations of Alabamians for everyday adventures while giving back to the communities they serve,” Brown said. “Eric Ferrell has built on that legacy with forward-thinking strategies and a true commitment to service.”

The company’s recent community impact includes support for organizations like Black Warrior Riverkeeper, Cahaba River Society, Freshwater Land Trust and United Ability. It also partners with schools, hospitals and frontline groups statewide.

Ferrell and his team are now exploring expansion into new Southeast markets.

“The future is bright,” he said. “We’ll continue leading with style, purpose and a commitment to serve every community wherever life moves them.”

Alabama Outdoors has been a member of the Alabama Retail Association for more than 30 years. To learn more, visit www.alabamaoutdoors.com.