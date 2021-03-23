× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Alabama Good store on 18th Street South in downtown Homewood has been open for eight years. In July, Alabama Goods expanded by opening a second location in Huntsville.

This month, local store Alabama Goods celebrates 10 years in business in Homewood.

Alabama Goods opened March 2011 at 2933 18th St South. Since opening, Alabama Goods doubled its space in 2017 and opened an Operations Center at the Crescent Centre in Homewood in 2019. The store sells items handcrafted in Alabama.

“When you buy local, you know you’re helping to support a local artist or craftsperson that lives in the state and has made the products with their own hands," said Sherry Hartley, one of the shop's founders, in 2012. "Also, purchasing from local artists allows tax dollars to stay in the state. It’s like a constant flow of recycled dollars.”

Sherry Hartley and business partner Beth Williams met while serving on Birmingham Chamber of Commerce committees together. Hartley ran an online source for local businesses to advertise jobs, and Williams owned a gift basket company.

“We saw that there was a void,” Hartley said. “You couldn’t go to a store to find a variety of things made in Alabama.”

For more information or to shop online, visit alabamagoods.com.