After 28 years, Kelly Seibels believes in relationships over transactions

× Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Seibels Cottage is known for its warm and authentic furnishings.

At Seibels Cottage in downtown Homewood, the scent of cedar, leather and handcrafted wood greets visitors at the door. Sunlight spills across custom dining tables and rustic furnishings, while wildlife art and natural textures create the feeling of a well-loved cabin tucked deep in the woods.

That sense of warmth and authenticity is intentional.

“We’re not Restoration Hardware,” Seibels said with a laugh. “We want our customers to feel comfortable. A home ought to tell a story. It ought to feel lived in, not staged. When people walk in here, I want them to feel at home.”

Expand Kelly Seibels owns and operates Seibels Cottage in downtown Homewood.

Seibels opened his store in English Village in 1998 before relocating to downtown Homewood. Today, his business has become one of the region’s most distinctive furniture and home decor destinations.

But Seibels’ path into retail was anything but conventional.

Raised in Mountain Brook, Seibels developed a passion for the outdoors at an early age. He attended college while hunting and fishing in his spare time, eventually becoming a nationally recognized waterfowl taxidermist. In 1986, he won a world championship in waterfowl taxidermy, a career he pursued for 15 years.

His interest in wildlife naturally led to carving and painting and eventually to wildlife art shows across the country. Those experiences inspired him to launch a mail-order business called Sportsman’s Den, which sold outdoor-themed artwork and accessories.

“The outdoors was my happy place,” Seibels said. “Everything I’ve done, from the catalog business to the furniture store, has grown out of my love for nature.”

Over time, the business expanded beyond art into home furnishings.

Today, Seibels Cottage specializes in upscale rustic and contemporary furniture, featuring handcrafted pieces, wildlife and landscape art, accessories and exclusive product lines unavailable elsewhere in Alabama.

Among its offerings is furniture from Old Hickory Furniture, which has been producing handcrafted pieces since 1898. The store also works with craftsmen who build custom bunk beds, dining tables, hutches, consoles and other specialty items.

“We’ve always tried to offer something different,” Seibels said.

While the market has evolved over the years, Seibels has adapted. More shoppers are purchasing furniture for primary residences, seeking a casual but refined aesthetic that blends natural materials with modern design.

Interior designer Kathy Jones said the store’s focus is understanding customers rather than simply selling them furniture.

“We listen to what our customers like and help create a palette that fits their home,” Jones said.

That relationship-driven approach has earned Seibels recognition from the Alabama Retail Association, which nominated him for retailer of the year twice.

“I never went to business school,” Seibels said. “Selling is secondary. Relationships with our customers come first.”

Longtime customer Sharon Ainsworth of Guntersville agrees.

“There is not another store like it,” Ainsworth said. “Whether you’re furnishing a lake house, a ranch home or your primary residence, you’re going to find something unique and perfect. I always have.”

After 28 years in business, Seibels has no plans to retire.

Instead, he continues doing what he has done since opening his doors in 1998: helping customers create homes with warmth, character and a connection to the outdoors he has loved his entire life.