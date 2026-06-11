Advanced Eye Care to host Pediatric Day featuring career fair and eye exams

× Expand Image courtesy of Advanced Eye Care

Advanced Eye Care will host a Pediatric Day event on Saturday, June 13, combining career exploration opportunities with vision care services for children and young adults.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Advanced Eye Care, located at 1628 29th Court S., Suite 101.

Designed as a family-friendly outdoor event, Pediatric Day will feature a career fair for children and young adults, allowing attendees to learn about a variety of professions and explore potential career paths. Organizers said the event is intended to encourage young people to dream big while exposing them to different occupations and educational opportunities.

In addition to the career fair, vision appointments will be available for individuals ages 21 and younger. Eye exams are offered by appointment only, and families are encouraged to schedule in advance.

The event also will include a school supplies giveaway and other activities for families.

While eye exams require appointments, the outdoor career fair and family activities are open to all families interested in attending.

Advanced Eye Care provides comprehensive eye care services and has served patients from Homewood and surrounding communities for many years.

To schedule an eye exam appointment or learn more about Pediatric Day, call or text 205-942-7740. Additional information is available at advancedicare.com.