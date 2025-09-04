Spotlight: Aden Cafe offers Arabian flavors and late-night treats in Homewood

Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis. Kanafeh, a traditional Palestinian dessert, is one of the signature items on the menu at Aden Coffee in Homewood.

Aden Cafe and Ice Cream, at 221 Lakeshore Parkway, Suite 101, brings a mix of American and Middle Eastern flavors to Homewood with coffee, desserts and ice cream — and is open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Barista Lynn King has been working at the family-owned shop since about three weeks after its opening in February.

“My personal favorite off the menu has got to be the traditional kanafeh,” King said. “It’s super good and you can’t get it from many places around here. It’s a Palestinian dessert. It’s got a fried dough base and goat cheese, and it’s really nice and unique to the area. I also love the Biscoff crepe.”

King said Aden Cafe offers a mix of American-style coffees plus Italian, Arabic and Middle Eastern fusion-style coffees.

She enjoys the “fact that it is family-owned. It’s such a small business and there’s only two of us who aren’t a direct part of the family on staff,” she said. “It’s really kind of a unique thing to put in the Birmingham area, since there’s not a whole lot of Arabian places. We have a lot of the community coming in, especially those who don’t want to be in the bar scene. They come in here to chill, eat and meet with friends without being in environments that are just for drinking.”

Popular items include the Dubai strawberry cup and the Dubai chocolate milkshake, latte and ice cream.

