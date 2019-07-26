Adding the personal to personal shopping

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Stephanie Love will be opening her store, Shea Davis Boutique, the ﬁrst week in August in downtown Homewood. It will offer many services for ladies and moms in a pinch.

Stephanie Love and her husband had their ﬁrst date at Oak Hill Bar & Grill on 18th Street South in Homewood.

Years later, she bought her sons’ ﬁrst pairs of shoes at Sikes down the road. Now, she plans to open her own boutique on the street that holds many memories for her.

Shea Davis Boutique, named after her sons Bennett Davis, 12, and Robert Shea, 9, will aim to bring a personal, intimate shopping experience to Homewood.

Love said the store, located at 2822 18th St. S., is set to open the ﬁrst week in August and will offer many services for ladies and moms in a pinch.

It’s more than just the clothes to her, she said. “I feel like they’re keepsakes. … We’re doing more than just selling clothes. We’re dressing people’s memories, big and small.”

Some of the services Love will offer include ﬁtting-room-ready selections, in-home deliveries, the option to host a ladies night or fundraiser and personal orders.

The in-home delivery option is within a 5-mile radius of the store.

Fitting-room-ready selections allow the shopper to call ahead and let the staff know when they will be there, so they can then curate pieces to best ﬁt their style, all to be ready upon arrival.

But to be able to do that, she said, she has to build relationships and know customers well enough to know that style. It’s all part of her goal of offering an intimate, accessible and fun shopping experience.

“I really don’t have a place in town that I feel like I can pick up the phone and call and say, ‘Hey I’m on my way,’ and they know me well enough to where they can make selections for things that are going to be a home run,” she said.

Having grown up in Europe, Love said another thing she hopes to accomplish is recreating that shopping experience. Homewood is the closest thing to that in Alabama, she said, and those memories shopping on cobblestone streets with her mom are priceless to her. She said that special experience is hard to ﬁnd these days with most retailers and online shopping, so she has drawn inspiration for the shop from her childhood memories.

Love said no matter the adventure, she wants shoppers to be able to ﬁnd what they’re looking for at Shea Davis Boutique. “I want to make their lives easier,” she said.

Shea Davis Boutique has been a dream in the making for over two years, as she waited for her perfect spot on 18th Street. It was always a dream of hers, she said, but it wasn’t until she sat down with her husband to talk about her next phase of life that she realized it was the best time.

“Being a mom is my No. 1 job, but there’s more that I feel like I have to offer,” she said.

Updates will be provided on the store’s Instagram in the weeks leading up to the opening. Follow @sheadavisboutique for more information.