Get to know: a.edge designs owner Amy Edgerton

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Edgerton. Amy Edgerton, owner and designer of a.edge designs Amy Edgerton, owner and designer of a.edge designs, creates handcrafted jewelry from her Homewood studio — a business she grew from a hobby after nearly three decades as an occupational therapist.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’m Amy Edgerton, the owner, designer and creator of a.edge designs. I am a Tennessee native who now calls Alabama home. I live in Homewood with my husband, Ian, our two teenagers, Kate and Henry, and our beloved dog, Piper.

Q: What inspired you to start your jewelry business, and when did you officially launch it?

A: Making jewelry was originally just a hobby I enjoyed. After cutting back my work hours to be more present for my family, I began looking for a way to earn extra income from home. With encouragement from friends, family and other small business owners, I officially launched the a.edge designs Instagram page in June 2018. I was so nervous and had no idea what I was doing or what to expect. I still can’t believe my little hobby has turned into what it is today.

Q: Can you share a bit about your background and how it led you to entrepreneurship?

A: My professional background is actually in healthcare. I have been an occupational therapist for almost 30 years. A few years ago, I made the difficult decision to step away from therapy to fully devote myself to my jewelry business. I don’t have any formal training in business or marketing, so I have invested a great deal of time learning, researching and teaching myself along the way. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve truly enjoyed stepping into a new field and embracing the challenge.

Q: How would you describe your jewelry style, and what makes your designs unique?

A: My jewelry designs have a wide range of styles. I have small dainty minimalist pieces and large statement pieces. I really strive to carry pieces that appeal to everyone and for all occasions. I know some days I just want to throw on a simple necklace and earrings to go run errands, but then I might be going out that night and want a fun statement piece to wear. I really try to cover all the bases.

Q: What does your creative process look like — from initial idea to finished piece?

A: First I have to find a source of inspiration. I find inspiration all over the place — from nature, architecture, fabrics and people. From there I begin sourcing supplies to create my designs. Once they arrive, I start creating my vision. Sometimes my vision ends up in the trash, and sometimes it takes multiple attempts before I am pleased with the final product. On some days, I just sit down in my studio without a plan, pull out my supplies, and start designing and making. Those days are my favorite.

Q: Are there particular materials, techniques or themes you’re especially drawn to?

A: Lately, I have been really drawn into making statement necklaces. I love sourcing different beads, charms and chains. Some are new and some are vintage. The process of combining the different materials and colors to create a unique and one-of-a-kind piece is so rewarding and exciting.

Q: How has the Homewood community supported your business since you began?

A: The Homewood community has been amazing from the beginning. Many of my loyal customers are from Homewood. It has been such a joy meeting so many Homewood residents through this business. Also, other small business owners in Homewood have been a huge part of a.edge since the beginning. They have guided me when I needed help, encouraged me when I felt overwhelmed, invited me into their spaces for pop ups and have been so kind to sell a.edge in their own stores. We are so lucky to have such amazing people and small businesses in Homewood.

Q: What challenges did you face in the early stages, and how did you overcome them?

A: There were definitely multiple challenges in the beginning. The main challenges were learning the business and marketing sides of running a small business. Figuring out how to pay sales and quarterly taxes, cracking the social media algorithms, photography and editing, staying relevant and visible all while making and creating. There are so many components happening behind the scenes that are vital to maintaining a successful small business. Honestly, most of these challenges still exist. I just have to stay positive, give myself some grace, allow myself to take a step back to breathe and not give up.

Q: Do you create custom pieces? If so, what is it like collaborating with clients on meaningful designs?

A: I do create custom pieces. It is actually one of my favorite things to do. Being able to work and collaborate with a client to create a special piece of jewelry for them or for someone special is so rewarding. Clients even come to my studio so we can sit down and create an original piece on the spot. I feel so honored when someone trusts me with their vision.

Q: Has there been a standout moment or milestone that affirmed you were on the right path?

A: I can’t think of a specific moment or milestone, but I do think when I have customers who message me or come to a show and tell me how much they love their a.edge pieces and how much they mean to them, [that] is the best encouragement and sign that I am meant to be on this path.

Q: What’s next for you and your jewelry business?

A: I am constantly asking myself this question.