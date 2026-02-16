A bigger, better Pig: Homewood Piggly Wiggly temporarily shuts down for remodel

× Expand Ted Perry Homewood Piggly Wiggly is closed for remodel An unusual sight of no customers at the Piggly Wiggly in Homewood. The store is closed for expansion and renovations.

Austin Virciglio admitted that there were mixed feelings when the Homewood Piggly Wiggly closed on Jan. 3.

This wasn’t like other times the store closed during the past half century. This time, the treasured employees won’t be greeting shoppers as they have. This time, they’ll be gone for a while.

But the store and its employees will return. And, based on comments from customers, those patrons will be back as well.

“It was a lot of mixed emotions,” owner/operator Virciglio said, recalling the close of business on the first Saturday of the year. “Sad, obviously, just kind of seeing everything sell down. Being closed down for seven months is tough and just a lot of memories, going back to my grandfather when he took over this building [in] ‘73. My dad’s been in it. Now I’ve got myself, my brother, my sister [and my] cousin CT. A lot of family, a lot of memories.

“But what doesn’t make it as sad,” he said, “is we know we’re getting a better store for this community. There is a bright spot at the end of the tunnel. ... It was definitely a little sad for a minute there — just seeing everything settle down, seeing employees be placed at other stores — but it’s still different because we view it as one large family. But, overall, [I’m] more excited because we needed a new store. This community needs a new store and I think it’s best for all involved.”

Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Owner/operator of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly Austin Virciglio Owner/operator of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly Austin Virciglio stands at the store’s service desk.

On Dec. 8, the Homewood City Council gave final approval of redevelopment plans for Piggly Wiggly’s Homewood store. The plans call for the store to be expanded and modernized, increasing retail space from approximately 12,000 square feet to more than 20,000 square feet. The brand-new, modern grocery store will replace the decades-old structure on the same corner of Oxmoor Road and U.S. 31. At the same time, parts of the store’s historic past will be preserved with upgraded departments and a reimagined layout to deliver wider selection, faster trips, safer access and a more convenient shopping experience.

“This was the hard part — going through all this process,” Virciglio said. “But now we’re kind of getting through it. Now I’m ready for the construction team to get here. I’m ready to set that new store now.”

The Virciglio family spans four generations as grocers and three generations with Piggly Wiggly. Augustine John Virciglio began the family grocery legacy as a partner in what became Western Supermarkets. His son Stanley Virciglio took over the grocery store in Homewood in 1972 and got his Piggly Wiggly franchise in 1977. The fourth generation includes brothers Austin and Andrew and cousin CT.

The Homewood store had not been shut down for any length of time before January.

“They did a little bit of remodeling in the deli and decor, but I don’t think we were ever shut down,” Virciglio said.

Days after that Saturday night shutdown, some customers still made their way to The Pig, expecting as always to find the items they sought. But instead of friendly service, they were greeted with handwritten signs stating the store’s closure.

Highland Park’s Margaret Young had hoped to get some individual cans of V8 vegetable juice and folded paper dinner napkins.

Expand Ted Perry The Homewood Piggly Wiggly is closed for remodeling. The Piggly Wiggly aims to have its remodel completed by fall 2026.

“You don’t find those anywhere else, either,” she said, acknowledging that she’s looking forward to the improved Pig. “It’s going to be new and all fancied up. It’ll be nice. It will. They’ve got some nice people working here, too.”

Rocky Patel peered into the front door as the realization of the closed store hit home for him.

“I live in Ross Bridge, but I come once in a while — every two … weeks — to get my stuff here,” he said. “I like the good service and good employees. What I need, I find here, so I come to that place.

“I feel bad because I have to go find another place [to get] what I need,” Patel continued. “But it’s a good thing. They are changing some things inside for the customers. [Customers] will see something new — looks like new inside. People are expecting something good — service and everything.”

Jim McCullers, who attends Homewood’s Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, said he’s not disappointed at all about the closing of The Pig.

“I knew the change was happening, [but] I didn’t know about the revisions to the plans to keep the store here,” the Vestavia Hills resident said. “I don’t have a problem with that. You have to shut down to be able to make improvements, just like the highways.

“We love The Pig, and when it comes back, we’ll be shopping here again,” McCullers said. “No big deal for me.”

As a member of the City Council, Jennifer Andress represented the ward where the Homewood Piggly Wiggly sits. She’s the mayor now, and she is confident customers will return.

“I think that they will have no problem getting their customers back because we, as people who live in Homewood, understand they are so much more than just a business,” Andress said. “They are a huge part of our community. They are woven into the fabric of our community. We have a door at Shades Cahaba [Elementary] that is named after them. You pick your kids up at The Pig Door. It’s just a given. It’s just a fact of life in Homewood. You just know we’ll see you at The Pig.”

Improvements at the grocery store include enhancements to the area near the west end of the tunnel children use in crossing U.S. 31 going to school.

Expand Ted Perry Interior of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly during remodeling. Interior of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly during remodeling. Expand Ted Perry Interior of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly during remodeling. Interior of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly during remodeling. Expand Ted Perry Interior of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly during remodeling. Interior of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly during remodeling.

“I’m never not going to go to The Pig,” the mayor said. “Yes, there’s a beautiful Pig in Crestline or Bluff Park or what have you. But it doesn’t ever stop me from going into my Pig. It’s always a stop on a regular basis throughout the week to pick up what we need. We’re so grateful that they are continuing to anchor one of the most major intersections in our city, and we’re so grateful that they’re committing to improving the entryway into Homewood. But I would never not shop at The Pig.”