Women in Business: The Wade Team - LAH Real Estate

June marked the 21st birthday of the Wade Team, part of LAH Real Estate. Since 1998, the Wade Team has been a symbol of family values. The team is compromised of Cindy Wade, her son Billy and his wife Danielle.

Cindy, the team’s leader, has led a driven life. In everything she does, she strives to excel, setting a positive example for others. No matter your career or specialization, there is something you can learn from Cindy Wade.

As a teacher and dance instructor from 1972 to 1998, she instilled the values of hard work, discipline, dedication and accountability to the girls she taught. As a result, the Star Spangled Girls, Cindy’s passion project, became an award-winning dance line at Homewood High School.

“My mantra was that the dance line was not about the dance steps. It was about life,”

Similarly, as a real estate agent, it’s not about making the sell for the Wade Team, it’s about how their choices affect the lives of their clients.

“The most important [skill] anyone can have is listening,” Cindy said. When her son asked her to be his real estate partner in 1998, listening was the skill that helped the team quickly become one of the best you could hire.

Danielle, who joined the team with a background in interior design and photography, was a natural fit for the Wade Team not only because of her skill set but because she shared the team’s core values.

Cindy and Danielle both believe “you can have all the real estate training and technical knowledge under your belt” but that isn’t what will make you a great agent. “Listening makes you a hero” to your clients.

Where: 1760 Oxmoor Rd.

Cindy Wade: (205) 283-2349

Danielle Wade: (205) 966-9600

Billy Wade: (205) 283-0698

Web: LAHRealEstate.com

