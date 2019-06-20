Women in Business: Stefanie Love - Shea Davis Boutique

In July 2019, Shea Davis Boutique is joining the lineup of unique shopping experiences on 18th street in Homewood. Led by their passionate founder, Stefanie Love, the team of stylists at Shea Davis Boutique strive to provide an individualized approach to fashion for each client.

“We adore fashion and aim to share this passion through our inviting Homewood boutique. Our thoughtfully edited collection of beloved and emerging lines cover a broad range of styles to reflect the lifestyles of the women in our community,” Love said.

For Love, “clothes are more than just clothes.” She understands how clothing can take on sentimental value, lift your mood and even increase your confidence.

“[Clothes] are keepsakes we associate with people and places in our lives,” Love said. “We are dressing the moments of your life, big and small.”

Helping the women in the community find the right clothing for every moment has become her mission.

“Whether you’re a polished professional in search of a day to night look or in need to the perfect resort dress we are here to help. Our mission is to help women in our community and beyond simply by helping them build cohesive, streamlined wardrobes that will endure time and effortlessly transition through the seasons - all while making the experience fun, easy and accessible!”

Turning her boutique from an idea into reality hasn’t been easy. Some of her advice about being a woman in business translates well into fashion advice.

“One of the biggest challenges women face when starting something new is having thick skin and embracing that you’ll be too much for some people and not enough for others and that’s okay,” she said.

Where: 2822 18th St. S.

Email: love@sheadavis.com

Web: SheaDavis.com

