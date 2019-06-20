Women in Business: Stacy Flippen - ARC Realty

While she was not always a Realtor, Stacy Flippen has found her calling, and in doing so discovered a new home in ARC Realty.

“Before getting into residential real estate, I owned a small business designing custom children’s clothes for 13 years. I loved the work, but most of all I loved getting to see local children and families wearing something that I created. Real estate gives me this same experience, and there is nothing more gratifying than seeing people I care about enjoying a home that I helped them find. I love this community, and I love helping it grow.” says Flippen, a Homewood resident.

Consistently a top agent at ARC, Stacy was only in her third year as a real estate agent when she moved to ARC Realty’s Gallery Brokers office in 2017. As one of the original agents of the office, she helped shape its culture, and ultimately became the office’s Manager in January of this year.

“It really is about a team mentality for me. Our office is small and works together incredibly well. We each have a different strength, so we can collaborate on more than just current listings and networks. We help each other run our businesses more effectively. I am surrounded by brilliant Realtors who care about me and it really has been a huge part of my personal success”

ARC Gallery Brokers’ office is in the heart of Mountain Brook Village, and primarily serves homes in the Homewood, Mountain Brook, and Forest Park areas. The office was founded with the intention of bringing together top agents in those markets to work in a state of constant idea and information sharing.

As the Manager of the Gallery Brokers office, Stacy is charged with keeping the office running efficiently. She also helps use the benefits of the office to drive the business of its agents.

“I work very closely with ARC’s main office in Cahaba Heights. ARC’s leadership is incredible. They recognize our need to differentiate ourselves in this competitive market and give us the independence to do that effectively while fully supporting us from a marketing perspective. We have all of the tools, technology, and training we need to stay on the cutting edge. Our CMO even comes [to] listing presentations, which is a huge advantage.”

Outside of the support of her company and team, Stacy believes her success comes from her love for people. She works with people that she likes, and believes that this is a significant part of the real estate transaction.

“I never want to forget that there are people behind these transactions. I am helping them with one of the largest investments of their life. I love that feeling of putting the right people in the right home, or helping sell a home quickly so that people can move onto their next dream.”

Stacy's listings averaged 9 days on market in 2018, which is a testament to her drive and abilities.

