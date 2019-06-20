Women in Business: Sheri Corey - Style & Stitch

Sheri Corey — the multi-talented owner of Style and Stitch — is a woman on a mission.

Over the past 25 years, Sheri Corey has helped add personal flair to countless houses, apartments and dorms with custom-made fabric pieces.

Now a licensed decorator, Corey is helping homeowners turn their entire space into a reflection of their style and personality.

There are many decorators in the greater Birmingham area, each with their own particular skills. Corey has chosen to focus her skills on smaller homes.

“I work with a lot of empty-nesters and first-time home buyers,” said Corey. “I enjoy the coziness that you get from a space that is not so grand.”

If forced to choose, Corey would say her favorite style of decor is “traditional with a twist.” But she has such a love for decorating that picking a true favorite would be tough.

“I think I could have 10 houses,” she said, laughing. “I like all the styles.”

What’s most important to Corey is what the client wants.

Many home decorators have a signature style. “You can walk into a home and say, ‘I know who decorated here,’” she said.

That isn’t Corey’s goal.

“I love listening to the client and what they want, and not so much what I want,” said Corey. Her goal is to understand the creative vision of her clients and help guide them through the process, from space planning to color palettes to those final touches of flair.

In addition to in-person consultations, Style & Stitch offers an e-design option. Through their website, www.YourOnlineDecorator.com, Style and Stitch is able to connect with and assist local and long distance clients in achieving their design goals as well.

Where: 1722 28th Ave. S., Ste. G

Call: (205) 879-8278

Web: StyleAndStitch.net

