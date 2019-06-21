Women in Business: Shannon Moore - SYM Law Group

For as long as Shannon Moore can remember, she wanted to be an attorney.

“I remember watching ‘Matlock’ and ‘Perry Mason’ and telling my mom that I wanted to do what they did,” she said.

Her mom was a single parent working in the laundry room at a local nursing home, and at the time she wondered how in the world they would pay for law school.

“But she never, ever discouraged me,” Moore said.

Along the way, the aspiring lawyer was able to get financial aid and scholarships, and her mom helped cover the rest. Now she’s 15 years into a career practicing law and has had her own practice — SYM Law Group — since 2018. She has practiced both criminal and civil law and has years of experience handling cases in which her clients were injured by no fault of their own.

“I love fighting the good fight for someone who has been wronged and helping that person get the justice they deserve,” she said.

And she loves her Homewood community. A single mom herself, Moore has raised her son, Mason Kelly, there since he was in kindergarten, and he recently graduated from Homewood High School. She’s always loved the community aspect — one of her favorite things was the way the principal of Homewood Middle School would personally make sure her son and other students walked safely down the hill to after-school activities.

“We love Homewood, the whole neighborhood feel that it has,” she said.

Where: 1117 22nd St. S.

Call: (205) 776-2045

Web: SymLawLLC.com

