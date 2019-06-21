Women in Business: Renee Genereux, Megan Brasher & Bri James - Brandino Brass

At Brandino Brass, they sell specialty hardware — “all the pretty jewelry for your house,” according to Renee Genereux.

The family-run small business has a wall-to-wall showroom of decorative cabinets and doors, lighting, shutter hardware and all kinds of knobs, pulls and handles.

And they want to help you find exactly what your home needs.

“For us, it’s fun to find something that our clients like that fits their budget and style,” Genereux said. “A lot of people who walk in get overwhelmed by the selection. We like to ease their angst.”

Genereux, who started working at Brandino Brass in 2010, got her degree in drafting and design and has been working in residential construction for more than 20 years.

“I love working with different clients,” she said. “Each one brings something new to the table.”

That’s what Megan Brasher says she loves most about their work, too.

“What I enjoy the most is the variety of clients we get to work with and the variety of products,” she said. “There are no two projects alike.”

Brasher earned her interior design degree from Auburn University and has both commercial and residential design experience.

“I love our community, and I love building relationships where they can trust us,” she said. “I have a designer who will call me up and say, ‘I need something, here’s my budget and color. You know what I like; just pick something out for me.’ That’s the kind of trust we want to build with our clients.”

Bri James says that’s her favorite part — building those relationships with clients.

“We want to find something they really love and feel good about purchasing,” she said.

Her background is in hospitality, and she’s always been interested in interior design, so her work at Brandino Brass is a perfect fit.

“I’ve learned over the years that what I really care about is customer service and making them happy,” James said. “This line of work kind of combines those two things.”

Brasher said the team at Brandino Brass is like family and they want their business to be an “easy, happy experience” for their clients. On their website, you can take a virtual walk through the showroom to get a feel for what they offer. They have even more products in their books that are available to you. And, most of all, they just want to help their customers get the right products for them.

“We have new products coming out every year, and it’s so fun for us to get to see where the styles and trends are going and offer that to our clients,” Brasher said.

Genereux said Brandino Brass — run by Buster Brandino and his son, Eric — loves Homewood and giving back to the community.

“It’s such a great city to work in, and we love getting to know the families here,” she said. “We also love being able to give back to local charities.”

WHERE: 2824 Central Ave., Ste. 100

CALL: (205) 978-8900

Web: brandinobrass.com

Sponsored Content.