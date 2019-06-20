Women in Business: RealtySouth - Homewood Office

In late 2018 RealtySouth cut the ribbon on its newest office in Homewood Alabama. We asked their amazing team about the real estate process and here’s what they had to say.

What are your team values?

“We help our clients completely understand the short term and long term financial aspects of the transaction due to location, current market, and long term conditions and potential obstacles...A house is the largest investment the majority of people will make in their life. It is personal and heavily coupled with personal finances. One lends itself to the other and must be in harmony. It is important to us that our clients find that harmony.” – Debbie & Katie Catanzano

What motivated you to become a real estate agent?

“After buying and selling several properties, with my husband and the help of Realtors, in various cities and at pivotal times in my life my personal experiences led me to become a Realtor and fulfill a long-time dream. I hope to help raise the bar on customer service and representation in regards to real estate.” – Kam Patton

How do you approach client relationships?

“Communication is a big deal for me. I answer all calls and texts within minutes. I let people make their own decisions and follow through on everything else…I have checklists and a proven process to get my listings sold and buyers to the closing table stress-free.” – Lauren Murphree

Do you have any advice for buyers and sellers?

“This is a huge commitment and you need to be comfortable. It can take time to find the right home. No one will know what is right better than [you]. We’re just here to make the process smoother once you decide.” – Kristen McGee

What is your priority as a real estate agent?

“I strive to give all my clients undivided attention and to understand and give them exactly what they need. I work daily to continue to earn trust and referrals from my buyers and sellers. The real estate journey becomes a relational one. It’s truly a joy what I do every day!” – Christina Douglas

Why are you passionate about real estate?

“I am passionate about [real estate] because homes are our safe haven. It’s the one place you can kick back [and] relax. I hope to offer my services as a buying and selling agent to anyone who needs help with this process. Whether it’s selling a parent’s home or downsizing, I hope to be there for [anyone] who needs help with the process.” – Shannon Adams

What unique skills do you offer your clients?

“After remodeling and flipping houses with my husband, I bring an eye for design and possibilities to the process. I love working with my clients to find just the right home that they can put their touch on. I am fully invested in the process and will do whatever it takes to help my clients!” – Jill Taylor

Why did you choose to join the Homewood office?

“Homewood is so unique, full of historic homes as well and new builds.” As a Homewood resident and a part of the RealtySouth Homewood team, I’m focused on providing as much information as I can about each home as it is available.” – Dana Garvin

Does your past experience help you serve your clients?

“In 1997 I started a company called TriStar Contract Svc. which provides residential cleaning. In 2013 I opened a successful retail store called Junky2Funky which offered staging and home decorating. My experience allows me to give my clients the whole package: staging, home decor, cleaning, as well as selling houses.” – Amy Choran

What is your fondest memory?

“One of my fondest memories in real estate is of a client who [lived] in a house that was practically crumbling around her. I helped her get into a wonderful new home in a very tight timeline. About a month later, she sent me a picture of her decorated Christmas tree in her beautiful living room. She had not been able to have a Christmas tree, much less enjoy her previous house in years and I was overjoyed to help her get there!” – Katherine Jones

What motivates you?

“The thing that motivates me the most is helping people. [I] help people find a home for themselves and their loved ones - a safe place for retreat, for celebration, for rest and for play. It’s one of the coolest things that anyone could do!” – Mary Reed Durkin

How do you help homeowners achieve their goals?

“As a licensed Realtor, [I’m able] to assist clients with all of their real estate needs throughout Alabama whether it be with buying, selling, investing or renting. I’ve also been trained as a Professional Property Stager REA Consultant.” – Ginger Rueve

