Women in Business: Rachel Reynolds - Edward Jones

Rachel Reynolds grew up thinking she wouldn’t be able to follow in her father’s footsteps as a financial advisor because “women just aren’t stockbrokers!” Reynolds proved herself wrong when she left the nursing field after her mother recruited her to Edward Jones.

“I joined the firm because I knew that their culture supported family-oriented entrepreneurs like my father,” Reynolds said. “When I looked at making the career change, I knew it was important to me to have autonomy over my schedule and a firm who supported family values. Edward Jones fit the bill.”

Reynolds is now a proud representative of a Fortune 500 full-service financial firm. Edward Jones, founded in 1922, specializes in investment and insurance strategy. She joined the Edward Jones team in January 2014 and shortly after opened the Homewood branch in September 2015.

Some of her day-to-day tasks include handling mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, annuities and insurance. Reynolds uses an established process to work with her clients throughout their lives to grow, protect and pass on the wealth they have worked so hard to earn. She uses a two-appointment process to get to know her clients initially before she makes any recommendations, to ensure she knows her clients’ main financial goals.

“My goal is for every client in my branch to receive the level of service that they desire,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my clients and the community that my husband and I have grown to adore over the past 7 years.”

Reynolds is passionate about her career as a financial advisor because she enjoys educating and advising women on the best way to manage their finances.

“It brings me great joy to educate women on subjects as simple as basic budgeting all the way up to making confident decisions over her portfolio,” Reynolds said.

Whenever Reynolds makes contact with a client, she aims to add value to their relationship, whether that is through informing her client about the market, making adjustments to their portfolio or simply educating them on their accounts.

Some of the most rewarding parts of Reynolds’ career with Edward Jones are practicing a holistic approach to financial advising and giving back through philanthropic efforts.

The freedom and autonomy in Reynolds’ schedule, she said, allows her to give back to the community in her free time. She is an active member of the Homewood Rotary Club and meets with them at least weekly for service projects or fundraisers that benefit the Homewood community.

Reynolds attributes much of her success to the partnership she has with her branch office administrator, Tracy Underwood.

“Hiring Tracy was one of the best things for my business. Tracy helps me bring structure and order to my business day and service our clients. Our partnership allows me to spend time with family and community knowing my clients administrative needs are met.”

Reynolds described her benchmark of success as a perfect balance between her home and work life.

“I strive to bring order to my business day so that I can be the best for my clients and then be off the clock for my family as well,” she said. “Satisfied clients and a happy family is my benchmark of success.”

Where: 2910 Crescent Ave

Call: (256) 414-0851

Web: EdwardJones.com/Rachel-Reynolds2

Sponsored Content.