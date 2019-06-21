Women in Business: Meredith Drennen - Homewood Chamber of Commerce

Most people spend their entire lives trying to find happiness and fulfillment in their work. This was not the case for the Homewood Chamber of Commerce director Meredith Drennen.

“I googled a number of words I thought would make a fulfilling career, and applied for my first job out of graduate school,” Drennen said. She’s been working to support community growth and commerce since then, and she hasn’t regretted a single day.

Drennen has a passion for helping others grow, whether that’s a business, her community or other businesswomen.

Throughout her career, she’s used that passion to help her tackle problems and roadblocks for both herself and the community that she serves.

One of the most pertinent lessons she’s learned throughout her career is “great ideas are implemented through planning and the right circumstances.”

For businesses in the Homewood area, Drennen and her team are often the facilitators of the perfect circumstances for growth.

“We often will have first-timers at our luncheons or events that leave with contracts in hand that may be worth thousands of dollars in investment in their organization. Those connections can be invaluable,” she said.

With Drennen at the helm, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce hopes to build upon the success of Homewood Forward — the chamber’s first community-driven strategic plan.

Drennen’s passion for helping others grow goes beyond her role as executive director. She is also a 10-year member of the Rotaract Club of Birmingham and she volunteered with the Fresh Water Land Trust for five years, helping grow Land Aid into a large-scale fundraiser for the organization.

Where: 7 Hollywood Boulevard

Call: (205) 871-5631

Web: homewoodchamber.org

Sponsored Content.