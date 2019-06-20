Women in Business: Mandy Williams - McDaniel PR

Mandy Williams of McDaniel PR realized the power of words very early in her career. After managing social media marketing for a small business during graduate school, she decided to pursue a career helping small businesses harness that power.

In 2015, Williams opened McDaniel PR with a mission of helping small business owners “create company images that leave a lasting impact on the public.”

Williams combines theoretical communications knowledge gained during her graduate program with a wealth of practical experience picked up over the years. Her first position in communications at Alabama Ballet gave her real-world experience she has continued to build upon.

Her passion for facilitating small business growth has set her apart from many of her competitors. It has driven her to gain a deep knowledge of the communications industry in order to serve clients with a smaller marketing budget than big brands and mid-size companies.

“Working for a non-profit to begin my career was the best training. We had a very limited marketing budget and I had to learn how to stretch marketing dollars, make the most with what we had and wear several hats while doing so. I still brag to current clients about my graceful arm-twisting abilities when it comes to ad spends.”

McDaniel PR offers a full range of services including traditional PR, social media marketing, website design, SEO and email marketing.

