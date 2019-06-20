Women in Business: Liza Roitman - LAH Real Estate

To say that LAH Real Estate agent Liza Roitman enjoys a challenge would be putting it mildly.

Roitman transitioned from pharmaceutical sales to real estate nine years ago.

“Remember the real estate crash of 2010? I was the crazy, brave soul who decided that was my time to go into the market. I figured I would learn while things were at their toughest and if I could survive that, I knew I could make it in this tough and competitive market,” she said.

Though she thrives on problem solving, Roitman stays motivated by her family and her 12-year-old daughter, in particular.

“I want her to see a strong, smart woman that also has the capacity to be a great mother. I want her to see that women can have it all, but that every woman’s version of that can be different. Success is not just about money, but if you can look yourself in the mirror at the end of every day and be proud of yourself.”

Roitman’s track record indicates that the approach is working quite well for her. In her most recent six years at LAH, she has been in the top 25% of agents. Additionally, she was ranked in the top 10 of overall agents in 2017.

