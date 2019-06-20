Women in Business: Lindsey Brown & Alicia Tibbs - Dex Imaging

Lindsey Brown and Alicia Tibbs joined the Dex Imaging sales team based upon the company’s reputation for conducting business with intentionality at all levels.

“I have a huge heart for people and knew that Dex donated a tremendous amount of company revenue to the communities they serve. I jumped right in and have been providing people with the best paper work flow solutions on the market. There is no other industry or company I would rather be a part of,” Brown said.

Both women see the company’s values as a reflection of themselves, which they appreciate as they work to be examples for their children.

“We’re encouraged to do the right things for the right reasons and be proactive rather than reactive,” Tibbs said.

Dex donates a third of all profits to local and national charities every year. Another third of the profits go back to non-commissionable employees for their quality of work.

“For example, technicians are graded based upon the lack of number of ‘call-backs,’ whereas competitor technicians are often rewarded for the lack of parts used,” Brown said.

Tibbs said the fastest growing segment of the company is the managed print area.

Tibbs said, “It ultimately makes life easier on small and large organizations by taking the printer management duties off the backs of IT departments and other office personnel, all at a drastically reduced cost.”

To learn how current summer promotions can increase efficiency for your business, contact visit DexImaging.com or call 484-2561.

Where: 201 London Pkwy., Ste. 100

Lindsey: (205) 484-2561

Lindsey.Brown@deximaging.com

Alicia: (205) 965-9644

Alicia.Tibbs@deximaging.com