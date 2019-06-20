Women in Business: Kete Quick Cannon - RE/MAX Southern Homes

For Kete Quick Cannon, real estate has always been a family affair. As a lifelong Homewood resident, Kete grew up in the real estate business. Her parents, both successful Realtors, owned VIP Realty Company in Homewood for 35 years.

Although Kete grew up in a real estate household, she didn’t jump right into the industry. After graduating from Homewood High School, she opted to study interior design.

But in 1992 after the birth of her daughter, Kete’s parents convinced her to get her real estate license and join the family business. It was a natural fit. She quickly learned that having a background in interior design, combined with the knowledge of home sales, gave her a unique set of skills and an edge in marketing and selling homes.

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” Kete said, “so before I put a client’s home on the market, I go through the entire house, room by room, as well as the full exterior of the home. Utilizing my design background, I formulate a plan to prepare my client’s home for maximum marketability.”

Although staging a home for the market is an extremely valuable service, Kete is dedicated to making the experience of selling a home as stress-free and cost-effective as possible.

“Each home is different and requires evaluation to present it at its best. I coordinate and oversee the entire process at no charge to my clients,” she said.

When Kete first entered into real estate, marketing a client’s home or representing a buyer was fairly simple. “But not today,” Kete said. “Buying and selling a home in today’s highly competitive and fast-paced market requires more knowledge and attention to detail than ever before. There are so many moving parts to the process. It’s important to work as a team with my clients and to truly listen to their needs, in order to represent them in achieving their goals.”

Now, more than 26 years later, Kete is consistently a top producer in Homewood and has closed more than $112 million in volume. Although she has received many awards in real estate, she said her greatest success lies in the referrals she receives and her repeat clients.

“I am very lucky that I love what I do,” Kete said. “The best thing about my job is definitely seeing the smiles on my clients’ faces. Assisting them in achieving their dream is what I love about this business.”

Where: 903 Montgomery Hwy

Call (205) 601-4148

Web: KeteCannon.com

Sponsored Content.