Women in Business: Kelly Bates - State Farm

Part of life is dealing with unexpected events. Car accidents, medical emergencies and natural disasters happen. Kelly Bates State Farm is here to help get things back on track when they do.

After 18 years of working in the pharmaceutical industry, Kelly Bates decided to make a career change. She knew she wanted to make a positive impact on the people around her. She also knew she wanted to be her own boss.

“I wanted to own a business that could give back to the community,” Bates said.

Her primary mission when she opened her State Farm office in 2018 was — and still is — “to help others achieve their financial goals.”

Her passion for providing this service comes out in the way she speaks about the opportunities it gives her community. On the subject of life insurance, she highlighted the fact that not only is it a way to protect your loved ones, but it’s also “a great way to leave a legacy for your family.”

“I love helping people by providing insurance services that make a difference in thier lives.”

Bates’ office provides an array of financial services including auto, home and health insurance. Providing affordable insurance options is how Bates and her team help people in the community plan for those unexpected life occurrences.

Bates also offers financial services and makes sure that everyone knows “it’s never to early to start planning for your financial future.”

Kelly Bates State Farm is there to “help life go right.”

Where: 1 Independence Plaza, Ste. 600

Call: (205) 942-0495

Web: CoveredByKelly.com

