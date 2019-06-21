Women in Business: Julie Ivy White - Lucas & Associates Real Estate

To Julie Ivy White, each home is so much more than a roof and four walls.

“It’s such a big piece of who we are. It’s where our lives happen, and that matters,” said White, a realtor with Lucas and Associates. “I truly love getting to be a part of helping people with that.”

Owning a home is one of the best decisions you can make when it comes to positioning yourself financially for the future — but White doesn’t take that decision lightly. She wants to be a real estate agent who will take the time to walk clients through the process.

“It’s important to have a trusted realtor to help you, an agent you can ask questions and trust that they want the best for you,” she said.

Along the way, White builds a lot of deep relationships.

“I’ve lost sleep wondering if I’m helping my clients go in the right direction,” she said. “It’s helping people make huge, impactful decisions, and I want to do the best I can for them.”

One of her favorite moments is being able to knock on their door and give them an oil painting of their new home done by a local artist as a closing gift.

“Several years back, I knew I wanted to leave my clients with something really meaningful that can travel with them through time,” White said. “I now have some clients who have been through several transactions with me and have a whole gallery of the places they’ve lived.”

Where: 100 Chase Park S., Ste. 128

Call: (205) 733-4888

Web: LucasRealtyPros.com

Sponsored Content.